Bitdeal 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.00 (BDL)

Bitdeal (CURRENCY:BDL) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. Bitdeal has a total market capitalization of $262,957.00 and $20.00 worth of Bitdeal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitdeal has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitdeal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00905907 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002832 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003891 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Bitdeal Coin Profile

Bitdeal (CRYPTO:BDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. Bitdeal’s total supply is 219,596,262 coins and its circulating supply is 175,583,793 coins. Bitdeal’s official website is bitdeal.co.in. Bitdeal’s official Twitter account is @bitdealuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitdeal

Bitdeal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitdeal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitdeal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitdeal using one of the exchanges listed above.

