Black Box (BBOX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 20th.

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Box had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter.

Get Black Box alerts:

Shares of BBOX opened at $1.64 on Friday. Black Box has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Black Box

Black Box Corp. engages in the provision of digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America Products, North America Services, International Products, and International Services. It offers managed services, infrastructure services, communications lifecycle services, unified communications and data center services.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Black Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.