Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (BSL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3477337209237 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:BSL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,497. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $18.51.

About Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective to seek preservation of capital, consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

