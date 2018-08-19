BlazerCoin Price Tops $0.0006 (BLAZR)

BlazerCoin (CURRENCY:BLAZR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, BlazerCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One BlazerCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. BlazerCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of BlazerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00890903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002802 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003888 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013117 BTC.

About BlazerCoin

BlazerCoin (BLAZR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2017. The official website for BlazerCoin is blazercoin.cf.

Buying and Selling BlazerCoin

BlazerCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlazerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlazerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

