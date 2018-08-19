BlitzPredict Market Capitalization Achieves $743,997.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $743,997.00 and approximately $77,541.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One BlitzPredict token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00017405 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00023490 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004090 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00031072 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00246509 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,812,338 tokens. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

