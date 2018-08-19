BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BLUCORA INC Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.15). BLUCORA INC Common Stock posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BLUCORA INC Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BLUCORA INC Common Stock.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. BLUCORA INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Craig Hallum set a $47.00 target price on BLUCORA INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on BLUCORA INC Common Stock from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. 280,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,607. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.14.

In related news, insider John S. Clendening sold 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $2,975,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 672,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,328,760.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Oros sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $208,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,107.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,375 shares of company stock worth $3,265,623 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

