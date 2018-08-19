BMO Capital Markets Increases Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KMP.UN. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised Killam Apartment REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.53.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$16.25 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$12.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

