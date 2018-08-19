BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,388.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 726,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after buying an additional 677,530 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,374,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,197,000 after buying an additional 362,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,190,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,259,000 after buying an additional 132,481 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 838,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 114,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OLLI. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.81.

In other news, COO John W. Swygert sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $3,570,510.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,081.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $558,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,918,740 shares of company stock worth $137,816,742. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 2.18. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $77.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.27 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

