BOAT (BOAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65,260.00

BOAT (CURRENCY:BOAT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, BOAT has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. BOAT has a total market capitalization of $65,260.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of BOAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.55 or 0.02417300 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00625218 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00017298 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016990 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00023108 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00050084 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00027090 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010798 BTC.

BOAT Profile

BOAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2017. BOAT’s total supply is 71,519,660 coins. The official website for BOAT is boatcoin.net. BOAT’s official Twitter account is @doubloon_boat.

BOAT Coin Trading

BOAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

