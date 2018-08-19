Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BDRBF) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

