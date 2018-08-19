Boston Partners Sells 60,004 Shares of Dmc Global Inc (BOOM)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,004 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.74% of Dmc Global worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 13.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 18,729 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 30.9% during the first quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 52,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $646.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.36. Dmc Global Inc has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Dmc Global had a positive return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $44,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,435.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Dmc Global from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Dmc Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dmc Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

