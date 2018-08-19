Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,312,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,149,000 after buying an additional 268,068 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9,443.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $123.86 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.43.

In related news, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $995,791.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,033.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tony W. Collins sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $349,389.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

