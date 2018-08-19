Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,299 Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 221.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $192,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 28.2% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 55.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,797 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 86.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWIR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $700.24 million, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.