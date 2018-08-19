Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 926 Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 alerts:

VTWO opened at $135.30 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1 year low of $107.77 and a 1 year high of $136.70.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.