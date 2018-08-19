Brighton Jones LLC Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Schlumberger from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

