Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRX. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 211.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 526,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 357,669 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 37,272 shares during the period.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,144. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

