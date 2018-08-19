Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.23. 1,614,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,272. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $133.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other news, insider Adam D. Amsterdam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $1,179,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,749.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Gokey sold 45,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $5,213,581.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,913,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,453 shares of company stock worth $23,081,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

