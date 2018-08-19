Brokerages Anticipate TJX Companies Inc (TJX) to Post $1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. TJX Companies reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.35. 3,162,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $101.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $195,426.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,274.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,318 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 61,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

