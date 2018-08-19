Brokerages Expect Cubic Co. (CUB) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.09. Cubic reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.33 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.57%. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.89) earnings per share.

CUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

In related news, SVP Mark Harrison sold 1,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $73,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cubic by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cubic by 4,493.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 210,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 205,472 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cubic by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Cubic stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -181.71 and a beta of 0.99. Cubic has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.85%.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

