Brokerages Set A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Price Target at $71.50

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

AOS traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $58.33. 1,318,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,496. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

In related news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $640,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,283,213.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 301,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,445,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,481 shares of company stock worth $2,013,788. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 83.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

