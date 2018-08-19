Brokerages Set Autoweb Inc (AUTO) Price Target at $4.00

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Autoweb from $4.90 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Get Autoweb alerts:

In other news, insider Jared Robert Rowe acquired 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,232.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Investment & Development Finan acquired 54,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,728.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kokino LLC lifted its holdings in Autoweb by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kokino LLC now owns 706,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Autoweb by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoweb during the 4th quarter worth $2,633,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoweb during the 4th quarter worth $2,188,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Autoweb by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 187,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Autoweb has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $48.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Autoweb had a negative net margin of 61.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. analysts expect that Autoweb will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.