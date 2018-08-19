Brokerages Set Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Target Price at $15.69

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. BidaskClub lowered Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BWS Financial started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Iridium Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Hickey sold 13,455 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $253,761.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 12,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $241,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,610 shares of company stock worth $1,065,277. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 90.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 147,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 180.8% in the first quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 117,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 75,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.54 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 36.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

