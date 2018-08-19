Brokerages Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) PT at $20.50

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NYSE OMI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. 877,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,087. The firm has a market cap of $879.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 64.60%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Geoff Taylor Marlatt sold 8,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $131,998.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,564.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 136,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 53,651 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 358,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

