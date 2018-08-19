Brooks Automation (BRKS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $29.04 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $223.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $906,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,241,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,389. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 624.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

