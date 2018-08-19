Bruker Co. (BRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. Bruker posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.10 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Bruker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bruker from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Bruker by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 955,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,578,000 after buying an additional 652,032 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bruker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bruker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bruker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 712,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,483,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,397,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.20. 402,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,038. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22. Bruker has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

