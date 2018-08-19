Brunswick Co. (BC) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

Brunswick has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC opened at $64.91 on Friday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). Brunswick had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Schwabero sold 16,262 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,033,287.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Metzger sold 13,530 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $912,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,216. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brunswick from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on Brunswick from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.