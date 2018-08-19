Buckingham Research Cuts Hanesbrands (HBI) Price Target to $26.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price decreased by Buckingham Research from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.92.

NYSE HBI opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 78.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

In other news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $538,978.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,348.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $250,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $103,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $145,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 180.3% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 183.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

