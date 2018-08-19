CA, Inc. (CA) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of CA worth $19,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,932,000 after buying an additional 23,026 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CA by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 795,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after buying an additional 187,587 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,905,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,215,000 after buying an additional 168,480 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CA by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 487,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CA by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 207,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CA opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. CA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.84.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). CA had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that CA, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. CA’s payout ratio is 43.97%.

In other CA news, insider Michael P. Gregoire sold 86,163 shares of CA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,101,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ayman Sayed sold 14,418 shares of CA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $628,048.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,494 shares of company stock worth $6,709,959. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CA. ValuEngine raised CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Argus cut CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet cut CA from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

