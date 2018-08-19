CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Global Securities

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.43.

Shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.27. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

