CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (CRNCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Investec cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

CRNCY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 552. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.28. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

