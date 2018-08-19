Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 71,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $287.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $243.45 and a twelve month high of $288.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.