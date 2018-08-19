Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Shares Bought by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Camping World worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 111.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of CWH stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 211.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,961.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWH. ValuEngine raised Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Camping World from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Camping World from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Camping World from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.