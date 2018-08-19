Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,543 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of T-Mobile Us worth $49,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 316.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 89.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the second quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $4,265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,883 shares in the company, valued at $25,062,981.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $249,461.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,195.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,038 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,844. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.