Cancom (COK) PT Set at €55.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Baader Bank set a €39.50 ($44.89) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cancom has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.92 ($63.54).

Shares of COK stock opened at €39.62 ($45.02) on Wednesday. Cancom has a 1 year low of €47.44 ($53.91) and a 1 year high of €83.05 ($94.38).

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

