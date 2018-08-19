Capital Drilling (CAPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) in a research report released on Thursday.

Shares of LON CAPD opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Thursday. Capital Drilling has a twelve month low of GBX 35 ($0.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 61.50 ($0.78).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

About Capital Drilling

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration, development, grade control, and blast hole drilling services to the mineral exploration and mining companies. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

