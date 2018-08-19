Carboncoin (CARBON) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Carboncoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Carboncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Carboncoin has a market cap of $979,440.00 and $350.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carboncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00894211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002768 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003997 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012865 BTC.

About Carboncoin

CARBON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,021,749 coins. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc.

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carboncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carboncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.