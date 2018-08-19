Carnival Corp (CCL) Position Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carnival were worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 448.6% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 2,911.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $314,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Carnival from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Carnival stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

