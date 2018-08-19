Carnival (CUK) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.13

Headlines about Carnival (NYSE:CUK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Carnival earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.2360403291225 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:CUK opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.82. Carnival has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $72.29.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.40%. equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $314,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

