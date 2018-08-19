Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $5,179,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,495.6% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 130,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after buying an additional 122,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

In related news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $134,361.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,694.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $114.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $90.42 and a 1 year high of $128.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

