CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.04

Press coverage about CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CBL & Associates Properties earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.3329705337681 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on CBL & Associates Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CBL & Associates Properties from $4.75 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CBL & Associates Properties from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

NYSE CBL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 2,631,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,413. The company has a market cap of $766.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CBL & Associates Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 117 properties totaling 73.4 million square feet across 26 states, including 75 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.