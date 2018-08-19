CDK Global Inc (CDK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

CDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.85. 1,249,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $76.04.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $569.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 361.64%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,134,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 43.1% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,005,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,475,000 after acquiring an additional 905,000 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 685.6% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,008,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,882,000 after acquiring an additional 880,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,565,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,260,000 after acquiring an additional 859,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 35.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,138,000 after acquiring an additional 739,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.