Cellectis (CLLS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cellectis earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.751284704837 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Cellectis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cellectis from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $28.30. 78,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.85. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.45. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 25.46% and a negative net margin of 281.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 million. research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.