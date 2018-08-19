Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) has trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cementos Pacasmayo earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 47.1495588212167 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cementos Pacasmayo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Cementos Pacasmayo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo alerts:

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782. Cementos Pacasmayo has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $955.85 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.