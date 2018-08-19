Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Central Garden & Pet earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0128480230263 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently commented on CENT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.05. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $45.02.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $657.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.34 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

