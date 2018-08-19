CENTRIC HEALTH (CHH) Trading Down 11.5%

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) shares dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 998,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 196,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of CENTRIC HEALTH to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

About CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH)

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

