Chainium (CHX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

Chainium (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Chainium has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainium has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $6,739.00 worth of Chainium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00301628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00156220 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011736 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00039007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Chainium Token Profile

Chainium’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,786,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainium is /r/chainium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainium is chainium.io. The official message board for Chainium is medium.com/@chainium. Chainium’s official Twitter account is @ChainiumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainium

Chainium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainium using one of the exchanges listed above.

