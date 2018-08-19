Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Changyou.Com worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Changyou.Com by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,001,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 388,162 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Changyou.Com by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 241,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 121,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Changyou.Com by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Changyou.Com in the 1st quarter worth $3,835,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Changyou.Com in the 1st quarter worth $3,174,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CYOU opened at $13.76 on Friday. Changyou.Com Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $112.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Changyou.Com Ltd will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Changyou.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

