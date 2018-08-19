Cheng-Ming Huang Buys 50,000 Shares of GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) Stock

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) CEO Cheng-Ming Huang purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cheng-Ming Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Cheng-Ming Huang purchased 60,000 shares of GigaMedia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $173,400.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Cheng-Ming Huang purchased 12,964 shares of GigaMedia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $38,632.72.

GIGM opened at $3.12 on Friday. GigaMedia Limited has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GigaMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.42% of GigaMedia worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

