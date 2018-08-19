Christopher V. Dodds Sells 15,718 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Stock

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 15,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $803,818.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SCHW opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock alerts:

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “$54.22” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,674,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,576,000 after buying an additional 1,314,740 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 575,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after buying an additional 440,263 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 292,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 287,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.