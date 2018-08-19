CIBC Cuts Home Capital Group (HCG) Price Target to C$16.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a c$15.56 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.00.

HCG stock opened at C$14.34 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$12.67 and a 1 year high of C$18.63.

In related news, Director Paul Haggis bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.84 per share, with a total value of C$89,960.00. Also, Director Melisa Ritchie bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,280.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,700 shares of company stock worth $206,996.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

